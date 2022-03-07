San Antonio River Walk turns green next week ahead of 53rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s almost time for an annual river tradition.
The San Antonio River Walk will be transforming into the River Shannon from March 17 to 19.
The river will be dyed green in a tradition that dates back to 1968.
River Walk officials said a bagpiper will play on the barge starting at Mad Dogs at 1 p.m. on March 17 and 19 to transform the river green as 25 gallons of eco-friendly dye swirls through the water.
In addition to the River Shannon, there will be a free concert on March 17 at the Arneson River Theater. The Shamrock-n-Roll concert will celebrate Celtic Rock, Folk and Pub Music from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
After the river is dyed green on March 19, it’ll be time for the 53rd annual St. Patrick’s Day River Parade starting at 4 p.m.
The parade will include 12 Irish-themed floats filled with Irish entertainment. It has been happening annually since 1969.
Other events to celebrate the holiday include the St. Patrick’s Day Artisan Show, which will take place March 18 through 20.
The 3rd Annual Tater Tot Eating Contest will be on March 18 at 3 p.m. The contest is only limited to 10 contestants who will have three minutes to eat two pounds of tots. The winner will get the opportunity to ride in Saturday’s river parade. Registration must be done at the festival.
Ahead of the River Parade on Saturday, the best-dressed dogs in the city will participate in the Lucky Dog Parade and Costume Contest at 2 p.m. The parade will travel through La Villita, down to the river level and then to the Arneson River Theatre. Finalists in the contest will take the stage at the Arneson where one lucky dog will be crowned. Participants must register at the festival.
Howl at the Moon is closing out the holiday weekend with the St. Patrick’s Street Festival on Saturday starting at noon through 2 a.m. Sunday. Enjoy 80’s cover band Lon Duk Don from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a silent disco featuring 30 DJs on 8 turntables from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
You can read more at thesanantonioriverwalk.com/events/st-patricks-day-river-parade/.