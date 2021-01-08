      Weather Alert

San Antonio Riverwalk lights to stay on through Valentine’s Day

Don Morgan
Jan 8, 2021 @ 5:44am
Photo: Don Morgan/KTSA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Good news if you didn’t get to the Riverwalk to check out the lights during the holiday season.

The San Antonio Riverwalk Association and the City of San Antonio has announced that the lights will stay on a bit longer.

They’ve been extended through Valentine’s Day.

The display of of 100,000 lights draped through cypress trees illuminate the downtown portion of the Riverwalk.

Lights have been added at the Pearl District section as well.

They’ll be on from dusk to dawn each night and visiting the Riverwalk to enjoy the lights is free.

