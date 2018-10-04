San Antonio Run &Walk for AIDS is this weekend

You can get your morning cardio and raise money for the fight against HIV and AIDS during the 27th annual Run &Walk for AIDS.

Ken Slavin at the San Antonio AIDS Foundation says year after year, people come from all over the region to help in the fight.

“It’s a family friendly event. It’s a pet friendly event. It doesn’t require great athleticism or skill.”

He says participants can either run the 5k or take a leisurely 2 mile walk.

The event route begins and ends at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, running along the Salado Creek Greenway. All registrants will receive a participant packet containing the official event T-shirt, coupons and promo items.

They will also enjoy complimentary refreshments provided by several local vendors, information and activity booths, DJ music and more – all in a colorful, festival-like setting.

It starts at 7 and wraps up at 10:30. You can press this link to learn more.