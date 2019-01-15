San Antonio saw modestly fewer deaths on roads in 2018

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The number of fatal crashes on San Antonio roads saw decreases in some areas and increases in others.

The city said Tuesday afternoon the number of fatalities from automobile and motorcycle crashes were down in 2018. In 2018, there were 76 auto fatalities and 16 motorcycle fatalities, down from 83 deaths and 18 deaths respectively in 2017.

However, pedestrian fatalities were up 11 percent in 2018 with 49 deaths, though still below the five year average of 52. Bicycle fatalities were also up in 2018, doubling from two to four.

“Vision Zero considers the loss of even one life or serious injury on our roads is unacceptable,” the city’s Transportation and Capital Improvements department said in a statement. “Through Vision Zero, the community shares the responsibility for ensuring the safety of people in our community. The responsibility for roadway safety is shared between those who design the road and those who use the road.”

Overall, two fewer people died on San Antonio roads in 2018 than did in 2017.