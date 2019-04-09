San Antonio school district accepting applications for Pre-K Academy
By Don Morgan
Apr 9, 2019 @ 4:35 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – North East ISD’s Pre-K Academy at West Avenue is opening its doors on Aug. 19.

Paul Kienlen is Principal at the Academy. He says they are now accepting applications for tuition and non-tuition students.

“It’s a full day program. Our school hours are from 7:45 until 2:15pm. We will also have an after school option. That’ll be open until 6:30pm.”

Kienlen says students have to be four years old by September 1st.

“We’ll have a curriculum focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.”

The students will be fed breakfast and lunch as well.

You can follow this link for an application.

