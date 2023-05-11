San Antonio school district places ban on large purses and backpacks

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Starting Monday, backpacks and large purses will not be allowed on South San Antonio ISD campuses.

The district made the announcement on social media.

Many students and parents want to know what bags can be used to carry books and other belongings. The district says smaller bags are allowed but, they have to meet these requirements:

Clear/mesh bags

Small bags and/or clutches – 5.5” x 8.5” or smaller

1-gallon clear freezer bag – 12” x 12” or smaller

Sling bags and messenger bags are included in the ban.

For students involved in extracurricular activities and need the larger backpacks, the district says those have to be put away at designated times in designated areas.

Students and parents can contact their home campus for specific details.

Southwest ISD placed a ban on large purses and backpacks last week.