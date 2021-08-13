San Antonio second grader finds gun in backpack

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio ISD police are investigating after a student brought a gun to school on Thursday.
The second-grader at J.T. Brackenridge Elementary School found the gun in their backpack and told a teacher.
The teacher collected the gun and notified school officials.
Principal Marco Morales sent a letter to parents noting that nobody was threatened or harmed and the student didn’t seem to have any “ill intentions.”
” We take this type of incident very seriously and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken. We want to take this opportunity to ask that you please help us reinforce with your child the message that these types of items should never be brought to school, to help ensure the safety of all students.”
The student says they didn’t know the gun was in the backpack.