San Antonio seeks next, great city manager

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio is hiring!

The San Antonio city government posted its job listing for city manager Thursday night to begin accepting applications. The city says it will close the application process January 3rd and begin reviewing candidates four days later.

Job description

The city government says in its job listing the next city manager will be responsible to enforce all laws and ordinances of the city, as well as appoint and manage the city’s over 12,000-person staff.

It also mentions the next city manager will be responsible for keeping the city council informed on issues affecting the city.

Specifically, it cites the city’s ability — specifically the mayor, city council and outgoing city manager — to garner a AAA bond rating.

The city listed seven key priorities for the next city manager:

Street maintenance Affordable housing Public safety — specifically negotiating a contract with the firefighters union and improving police recruitment. Infrastructure Being an employer of choice — specifically by increasing the government’s minimum wage to $15 per hour and extending benefits to all city workers. Becoming a sustainable and smart city Financial stewardship

What is the city looking for in its next administrative chief?

If you or someone you know thinks they have gusto to become San Antonio’s next city manager, here’s what you’ll need to show the city:

Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration or related field, though a Master’s Degree is preferred.

Ten years of high-level administrative experience, including six years working as a Deputy City Manager/Assistant City Manager/Department Director

Experience managing multiple departments

Must be willing to live in the City of San Antonio for the entire tenure

One thing to note about the position is the new pay cap for San Antonio’s city manager. The city says the position will now pay no more than $312,000 per year and the term will be capped at eight years — both are changes that came from Prop B.

That pay rate is comparable to Phoenix and Austin, though less than what Dallas pays its city manager. San Antonio is the second-largest city in the nation to use a council-manager form of government, only behind Phoenix.

The city council is expected to have its final vote on a new city manager held on January 31st.

If you don’t think your resume matches the city’s requirements, you could still apply here anyway…