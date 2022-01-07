San Antonio sees 23 percent increase in homicides in 2021

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio saw a 23 percent increase in homicides in 2021 compared to 2020.
The San Antonio Police Department said preliminary crime stats show there were 160 homicides in 2021, compared to 128 in 2020. It is the highest count in at least a decade.
Over the past decade, homicide counts have ranged from as low as 72 in 2013 to as high as 149 in 2016.
The police department said the increase follows a trend seen nationally — noting the national 30 percent increase in homicides is the biggest single-year spike in 60 years.
In nearby Austin, the capital city saw 89 homicides in 2021 — a doubling of its 44 homicides seen in 2020.
“Locally, San Antonio is still a safe city,” the department said in a statement to media. “Most homicides contain a nexus to risky behaviors that can be avoided, with the exception to family violence. If you’re not engaging in risky criminal behaviors, your chances of becoming a victim of violence are very low.”
It also noted that it is doing more analysis of its data to highlight areas of concern to determine where improvements can be made.