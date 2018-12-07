San Antonio siblings caught with stolen tailgates in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A pair of San Antonio siblings was arrested early Friday morning in New Braunfels after getting caught with stolen pickup truck tailgates.

New Braunfels police say they spotted a black Nissan Armada in the Avery Park subdivision, which is off of State Highway 46, which had matched the description from a recent tailgate theft at around 2 a.m.

It had also been spotted earlier in the Gruene area.

Officers discovered five tailgates that all belonged to Ford F-250 Super Duty trucks. Police also recovered tools and masked used by the suspects while committing the thefts.

The duo, 36-year-old Tiffany Harris — the driver — and 34-year-old Christopher Harris, was arrested. Both are facing theft and burglary charges. Mr. Harris also had warrants out of Bexar County.

Police say more charges could be coming.

The police department is also remind pickup truck owners to be aware that tailgate thefts are on the rise — particularly from newer model trucks. It recommends parking in well-lit areas, using tailgate locks and utilizing surveillance systems outside of your home.