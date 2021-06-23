San Antonio small veteran-owned business receives Lemon-Aid Foundation grant

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio small business was the recipient of a grant meant to empower emerging entrepreneurs around the country by Marcus Lemonis, Camping World CEO and seen on CNBC’s The Profit.
The $5,000 grant was awarded to the veteran-owned and woman-owned Tuck and Bundle, a local business that makes fashionable and comfortable baby wraps for parents.
Owner and founder Miranda Tripp said the grant will allow Tuck and Bundle to preserve the company’s core mission to provide families with baby wraps designed in Texas ready for the Texas heat after a difficult year of lost revenue due to the global pandemic.
“My goal is to keep Main Street USA alive and well during the economic troubles that COVID-19 has brought to our small business owners,” said Lemonis. “Helping talented entrepreneurs, particularly women and minorities, who simply haven’t had the same resources and guidance available to them as many of us have. This foundation is here to build a bridge of knowledge and opportunities for those individuals in need of a chance.”