San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department says Plastic Bags No Longer Accepted in City’s Blue Cart

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department will no longer accept single-use plastic bags in the blue recycling cart.

The department says plastic bags are placed together with other recyclables in the blue cart, they can become entangled with those other items, making them difficult to recycle.

Additionally, plastic bags and other plastic films can stick to recycling sorting equipment, causing machinery malfunctions and inefficiencies.

Plastic bags collected from retailer kiosks do not face these issues since they are kept separate from other materials, allowing them to be recycled effectively.

Many retailers offer recycling drop-off kiosks specifically for plastic bags. This ensures the bags are collected separately and can be properly processed into new products.

It’s recommended that if you can’t recycle a plastic bag, place it in the brown bin, or you can choose to shop with reusable bags.

The change will take effect August 1.

You can learn more at SARecycles.org.