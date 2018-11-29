San Antonio Sonic Investigated After Second Fire In 7 Days

A fast food restaurant that has been the scene of a couple of fires in 7 days has the attention of the Feds.

The Sonic at Marbach Road near Loop 1604 was shut down for a few hours after a fire on November 19th.

The restaurant is closed till further notice after a fire on Monday morning gutted the interior.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are trying to figure out if the fires were accidental or deliberate.

The Sonic has been open only two months and employs nearly 60 people. Nobody was hurt in the fires.