San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees

A former Spur, a former NFL player, a high school football coach and a team doctor make up the 2019 inductees to the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon that Malik Rose, who was part of the Spurs first championship team in 1999, headlines this years class. Rose also won a gold ball in San Antonio in 2003.

He’ll be joined by legendary high school football coach Jim Streety, two-time NFL Super Bowl champion and Lee High School graduate Bruce Collie, and Spurs Team Physician Dr. David Schmidt.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 9th at the Henry B Gonzalez Convention Center.