San Antonio Spurs considering building new training facility
Photo: San Antonio Spurs
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Spurs are considering building a new training facility on the city’s northwest side near Loop 1604 and Interstate 10.
The project could include some public money.
The San Antonio Express-News reports the team is looking at land in the northwest corner of the interchange near La Cantera and Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said the county would be open to offering some sort of property tax abatement, depending on the size of the overall project.
The paper said the team did speak with the city about financial support, but details of that discussion have not been released.
No word on when such a project would begin or the team’s timeline is for constructing such a facility.