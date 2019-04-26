San Antonio Spurs force game 7

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs forced a Game 7 in their NBA first-round series by whipping the second-seeded Denver Nuggets, 120-103. DeMar DeRozan added 25 points to help the Spurs withstand an outstanding performance by Nikola Jokic who finished with 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Game 7 is tomorrow in Denver, where the Nuggets had the league’s best home record during the regular season.