San Antonio Spurs select UConn guard Stephon Castle with 4th pick in NBA draft

By Don Morgan
June 27, 2024 5:13AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Spurs have selected guard Stephon Castle from UConn with the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA draft.

Castle, coming off a national championship with the Huskies will wear #5 for the Spurs.

Soon afterward, San Antonio acquired Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham with the No. 8 pick.

But before Dillingham could get on Zillow to find a place to live in the Alamo City, he was traded.

ESPN reports that the Minnesota Timberwolves are acquiring Dillingham.

In exchange, the Spurs get some draft picks in 2030 and 2031.

San Antonio’s second-round picks, No. 35 and No. 48, will be made Thursday afternoon.

More about:
NBA Draft
San Antonio Spurs
Stephon Castle

