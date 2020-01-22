San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo moooooooving things around with larger carnival area
Rodeo Grounds Map/San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Stock and Rodeo is shaking things up, mooooooving things, expanding the carnival and adding more mutton bustin’ this year. To make room for more rides, the carnival has been moved from its previous location Southwest of Freeman Coliseum to Northeast of the AT&T Center off of AT&T Center Parkway. This year, it will include 60 rides.
High Energy shows and the ever-popular Swifty Swine races also are moving to the area.
Some parking areas also are being moved around. The food court, petting zoo and some of the exhibits will remain west of Freeman Coliseum.
One of the most popular rodeo events is Mutton Bustin’, and this year, it’s spilling out to the Family Fair to include more kids. Bustin’ in the Barn will allow more than a thousand boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 7 to participate. They’ll be judged on sheep difficulty, time, distance and rider personality. Those who get the highest scores may a get a chance to do some Mutton Bustin’ at the rodeo inside the AT&T Center.
Here’s a link to the registration page.
Kathy Culvert posted on the rodeo’s Facebook Page,”Ugh carnival right next to livestock NOT A GOOD IDEA. The public parking is now greatly reduced also.”
Solomon Butler says,”This set up looks like it’s going to be a nightmare for the exhibitors. The real reason for the LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO.”
Elliott Bucky Floyd says,”That will add a lot more noise and distraction of kids show animals with all that going on right outside there pens. Foot traffic through there was already pretty snug. Hope it works it’s self out well and see y’all there.”
The Stock Show and Rodeo replied, “The safety and security of our exhibitors is of utmost importance to us! The fairgrounds layout should have little impact on our unloading/loading procedures as the livestock show footprint has remained the same. We hope everyone has a positive experience and we can’t wait to have all of our exhibitors out on the fairgrounds in just a couple of weeks!”
The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is scheduled February 6-23.