San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announces more concerts for 2023

A rodeo clown cheers in the foreground as a cowboy rides a bucking bull.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is adding more names to an already loaded lineup of entertainers for 2023.

Ronnie Milsap, Alabama, Bret Michaels, Dwight Yoakam, and Clay Walker have now been added to next year’s roster of performers.

Already announced for the near-month long event is Keith Urban, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Carly Pearce, Lee Brice, Los Tigres Del Norte and Jake Owen.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is set for February 9 through February 26 at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum Fairgrounds.

Current schedule of entertainers:

Ryan Bingham – Thursday, February 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Jake Owen – Friday, February 10, at 7:00 p.m.

Carly Pearce – Saturday, February 11, at 12:00 p.m.

Midland – Saturday, February 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Ronnie Milsap – Sunday, February 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tracy Byrd – Monday, February 13, at 7:00 p.m.

Lee Brice – Tuesday, February 14, at 7:00 p.m.

Alabama – Wednesday, February 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Bret Michaels – Friday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Keith Urban (two performances ) – Saturday, February 18, at noon and 7:30 p.m.

Dwight Yoakam (following XTREME Bulls) – Sunday, February 19 at 12 p.m.

Los Tigres Del Norte – Sunday, February 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Clay Walker – Monday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Thursday, February 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Nelly – Friday, February 24, at 7:00 p.m.

Gary Allan – Saturday, February 25, (Rodeo Finals) at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all shows are now on sale.