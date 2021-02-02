San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo bucks suggestion from Bexar County Judge to postpone event
Rodeo Bucking Horse/MGN Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is a little more than a week away, but Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is asking organizers to postpone the event, which is scheduled Feb. 11-28.
Fort Worth and Austin recently canceled their rodeos, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo pushed back its event from March to May.
“In light of our current COVID situation, this past Saturday I shared with you my serious concerns regarding the rodeo and entertainment events to be held in the coliseum,” Wolff stated in a letter he sent Monday to the San Antonio Livestock Exposition (SALE). “I suggested that it would be best to postpone the rodeo for now.”
The San Antonio event is expected to draw 4,000 people every night at the coliseum.
“You have every right to proceed under the current lease with Bexar County as long as SALE follows the governor’s emergency orders,” said Wolff.
He notes that facemasks, social distancing, hand sanitation, and temperature tests will be difficult to enforce with such large crowds.
“The decision to move forward is your decision; just realize the difficult situation you will face in enforcing compliance and the risk that doing so presents,” Wolff stated in the letter to SALE.
But the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo will kick off as scheduled Feb. 11.
“The safety of our rodeo athletes, patrons and volunteers is of utmost importance to our sporting event that raises funds to help educate the youth of Texas,” Communications & Public Relations Manager Lauren Sides said in a statement sent to KTSA News. “The precautionary measures we are implementing during the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo not only adheres to, but also exceeds current local and state health guidelines.”