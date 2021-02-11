      Weather Alert

San Antonio Stock Show and rodeo kicks off with COVID safety measures

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 11, 2021 @ 12:15am
Rodeo Bucking Horse/MGN Photo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A downsized San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off  Thursday with no carnival,  fairgrounds or shopping.   The rodeo is at Freeman Coliseum instead of the AT&T Center this year and the crowd is limited to 4,000.

Social distancing at Freeman Coliseum for San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo/Photo-SA Stock Show and Rodeo

 

Attendees will be required to wear masks, observe social distancing and get a temperature check when entering the facility.

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo temperature checks/Photo-San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Derrick Howard, Executive Director of Freeman Coliseum, notes there are several COVID-related safety enhancements at the Coliseum, Expo Halls and barns.  That includes touchless transactions and in-seat concessions ordering.  To reduce standing in line for refreshments, they’ve added two new grab-and-go concession stands.

Howard says  70  hand-sanitizing stations will be located at every entry door, restroom, concession stand and throughout the property.

“To ensure we take every guest’s temperature we have purchased four infrared thermal scanners for temperature checks, along with several hand scanners that significantly reduce the time it takes to take temperature readings,” said Howard. “In an effort to provide clean air in our buildings, we have installed UVC Air Purification Lighting in the coliseum and Expo Hall A/C units.”

Restroom improvements have touchless faucets, automatic towel dispensers and automatic flush systems.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo continues through Feb. 28.

 

 

