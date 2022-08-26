KTSA KTSA Logo
San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo lassos award from the Academy of Country Music

By Don Morgan
August 26, 2022 6:20AM CDT
Downtown San Antonio Longhorn Cattle Drive/Photo-San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo just received a big honor. The annual event has just won the “Fair/Rodeo of the Year” award from the Academy of Country Music.

The ACM Industry award recognizes venues and talent buyers that promote country music.

CEO and Executive Officer Cody Davenport released this statement:

“We are humbled and thrilled to be accepting this award on behalf of our 6,000 volunteers, and incredible rodeo fans in San Antonio and Texas for their support.”

The ACM Awards were handed out Wednesday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

It’s the first time the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has won the award.

