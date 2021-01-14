      Weather Alert

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo cancels carnival

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 14, 2021 @ 10:30am
Norma Cantu and her grandchildren, McKayla Cantu and Austin Cantu, enjoy a ride at the Rodeo Carnival/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has decided to cancel the carnival.

 “The health and safety of our community is of utmost importance and we greatly appreciate the support and understanding of the community as we navigate these unprecedented times,” said Executive Director and CEO Cody Davenport.

Fans are able to purchase a mini-plan to enjoy the PRCA rodeo followed by entertainment.  Officials say the Junior Livestock Show also will continue to host exhibitors from throughout the state to compete in agriculture events that drive the mission of helping educate the youth of Texas.

“We look forward to a successful Rodeo and livestock show in order to generate funds to educate future generations.” said Davenport.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is scheduled Feb. 11-28.

