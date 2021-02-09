San Antonio street racers block streets, do donuts in New Braunfels
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Street racers from San Antonio are taking their antics north to the city of New Braunfels and beyond.
New Braunfels police responded to the scene of a car club event where drivers were blocking streets, doing donuts, driving recklessly, and shooting fireworks early Sunday between midnight and 2 a.m. near the Walmart store on IH 35 at Walnut Ave.
Some of the officers were attacked with pepper spray and lasers. New Braunfels police spokesman David Ferguson says some in the crowd were swinging bats and hitting police cruisers.
There were some arrests, but no injuries reported.
A spectator recorded Sunday night’s incident and posted the video on YouTube.