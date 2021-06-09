San Antonio student who was told to leave graduation ceremony receives her diploma

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Southwest Legacy High School student who disrupted her high school graduation when she waved a Mexican flag now has her diploma.
When Ashley Saucedo’s name was announced during the ceremony at the Alamodome last weekend, she held up the flag, then walked across the stage to get her diploma.
Instead she was escorted out of the building and not allowed to participate in the remainder of the ceremony for breaking protocol.
Saucedo says a school official took her diploma from her before she was told to leave.
The district issued a statement saying Saucedo was never told she couldn’t have her diploma.
“The campus and district take great pride in organizing a memorable commencement ceremony for all 450 seniors and their families. It is for this reason that protocols are applied to ensure events, such as graduation, remain dignified without large disruptions such as props, flags, somersaults, cartwheels, or other actions. All seniors who attend their commencement ceremony are made aware that breaking these protocols could lead to consequences affecting their participation for the remainder of the ceremony.
We support all students who want to display pride in their heritage and culture. Last year, we started allowing student individuality such as the decoration of graduation caps, which many students did. Despite the disruption of graduation, the student was never informed they would not receive their diploma.”
Saucedo received it on Monday after she and her parents met with Southwest ISD officials.