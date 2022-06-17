San Antonio Symphony announces it has played its last song due to ongoing labor dispute

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The music is over for the San Antonio Symphony.
The San Antonio Symphony Society of San Antonio has announced its dissolution due to an ongoing labor dispute.
The Symphony released a statement on its website that the board has started the process of filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy with the assets now in the hands of a Trustee.
The assets will be sold to pay creditors.
After more than a year of negotiations between the symphony society and the musicians union, it became clear that no deal would be worked out.
The last meeting took place in March of this year and the union reportedly made it clear they will not continue negotiating.
The symphony thanked supporters with the following statement:
“We want to thank the hundreds of talented musicians and administrative staff who have served our organization since its founding. Without your tireless dedication, we would not have had an organization to deliver great symphonic music for these past eighty years.”