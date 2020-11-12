      Weather Alert

San Antonio teacher accused of soliciting sex from 14-year-old girl on Snapchat

Elizabeth Ruiz
Nov 12, 2020 @ 12:15am
Christopher Rocha, charged with improper relationship with a student/Photo-BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A middle school teacher has been arrested after allegedly soliciting sex from a 14-year-old girl.

The girl told police that 29-year-old Christopher Rocha sent her messages on social media and asked if she would have sex with him.   According to the arrest document, Rocha sent the girl inappropriate photos of himself on Snapchat.

The girl provided investigators with screen shots of the messages and Rocha reportedly admitted making the comments.

Rocha resigned Monday from his teaching position at Krueger Middle School in the Northeast School District.  He was arrested the next day and charged with  having an  improper relationship with a student.

Rocha reportedly admitted having other inappropriate conversations on social media with  underage girls.

