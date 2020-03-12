San Antonio teen accused of killing mother and sister
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 19-year-old man accused of stabbing to death his mother and sister at their Southside home has been arrested.
Police responded to a call about multiple stabbings around 7 Thursday morning on Gillette Boulevard near Commercial Avenue.
Chief William McManus says “mental issues” may have been a factor. He says the man stabbed his mother and two sisters. The suspect’s mother and one of his sisters died. The other woman was rushed to a hospital.
The young man faces capital murder charges.