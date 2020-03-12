      Weather Alert

San Antonio teen accused of killing mother and sister

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 12, 2020 @ 9:41am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 19-year-old man accused of stabbing to death his mother and sister at their Southside home has been arrested.

Police responded to a call about multiple stabbings around 7 Thursday morning on Gillette Boulevard near Commercial Avenue.

Chief William McManus says “mental issues” may have been a factor.  He says the man stabbed his mother and two sisters. The  suspect’s mother and one of his sisters died. The other woman was rushed to a hospital.

The young man faces capital murder charges.

TAGS
Double Murder Stabbings
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming