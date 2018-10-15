San Antonio teen caught beating, kidnapping man on video arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 19-year-old San Antonio man was arrested Monday morning for kidnapping and beating another man.

San Antonio police say officers got a report about a video on social media showing a man beating and threatening to kill another man.

After trying to find their suspect and victim at two other locations, police were able to find Isaiah Cerna and his victim on Whitman Avenue on the Southside Monday morning.

Police say Cerna kidnapped the 21-year-old victim from his home Sunday and took him to Whitman Avenue, where he was beaten and held against his will.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Cerna was arrested and faces an aggravated kidnapping charge.