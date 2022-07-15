San Antonio teen rescued after falling into drainage ditch

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager is safe after being swept away by water rushing through a drainage ditch.
The 13 year old boy was walking with his family along Newson Drive after a rain storm had gone through the area.
At some point, the teen slipped on an embankment and fell into the water. The boy didn’t resurface and his family called 9-1-1.
Rescue crews were called in and searched the length of the ditch that empties into Woodlawn Lake.
A boat was dispatched to the lake and searchers even went to the boy’s home, hoping he had gotten out of the water and gone there.
Turns out, he was about a mile and a half away from where he went into the water.
When they boy saw flashing lights and the voices of rescue workers, he yelled for help.
They were able to get him out of the water and other than some cuts and bruises, he was doing fine. After he was treated at the scene he was returned to his family. Firefighters who responded say it’s a miracle he made it out alive.