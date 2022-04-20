      Weather Alert

San Antonio Tesla burglar, gold medal thief captured

Dennis Foley
Apr 20, 2022 @ 1:42pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Paralympic medal thief has been arrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday agents with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 36-year-old Rogelio Solis on charges of theft and burglary of a vehicle.

Rogelio Solis (Photo: U.S. Marshals Service)

Solis allegedly broke into a car that was parked in a public parking garage at The Rim over the weekend, stealing a backpack that had three Paralympic gold medals inside.

Officers were able to track down Solis to a business parking lot on Roosevelt near Loop 410 and arrest him.

“Swift thinking and a prompt investigation led to the arrest of Solis,” said U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau. “Our Deputy U.S. Marshals and Task Force Officers made certain that Solis would be held accountable for the crime he allegedly committed.”

Solis is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail.

