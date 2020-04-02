San Antonio Tier 1 Toyota Supplier producing face shields
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Reyes Hayashi Automotive manufactures carpet and noise canceling products for Toyota Tundra and Tacoma pickup trucks, but with the auto giant suspending operations, the president of the local company turned his thoughts to producing something that’s in great demand as the corona pandemic continues.
“When we kept hearing about a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment for our first responders and health care workers, we wanted to see if we could contribute,”said Jason Reyes.
They came up with a design for a plastic face shield March 23 and a prototype the next day. Wednesday, about 5,000 of them rolled off the assembly line. Reyes says they’ll produce 5,000 on a daily basis and ramp it up to 10,000 a day next week.
“Our goal is to utilize our capabilities and apply our skill set in a way that will help our country’s need during the COVID-19 crisis.”
Reyes Hayashi Automotive has already received orders for 150,000 plastic face shields, and that’s just the beginning.
“There is a definite need and urgency to help meet the demand for 50,000 to over a million face shields for the state of Texas alone,” Reyes said. “We hope to do our part and help fill that need.”
He says appropriate measures will be taken to ensure that all of their employees are complying with safety precautions and protocols, as well as proper social distancing.
