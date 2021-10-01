San Antonio TikToker dies in fiery crash in South Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A TikTok star from San Antonio boasting more than 2 million followers is dead after leading police on a chase with a fiery end last weekend.
19-year-old Gabriel Salazar, known online as @gabenotbabe, reportedly fled from a Crystal City police officer who attempted to pull him over.
The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office said they unsuccessfully attempted to deploy a tire deflection device afterwhich Salazar reportedly lost control of his car and hit several trees before rolling over before catching on fire.
Officials said Salazar and three passengers, 41-year-old Jose Luis Jimenez-Mora, 23-year-old Jose Molina-Lara, and 36-year-old Sergio Espinoza-Flores, were all killed. The Sheriff’s Office reported that Salazar had picked up the three passengers, who were illegal immigrants, in Mexico and were driving them into Texas.