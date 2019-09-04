San Antonio to file a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Herrera Law Firm will represent the City of San Antonio in a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors” in an effort to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for their role in the ongoing opioid crisis.”
City Council last month signed a resolution to participate in national opioid litigation, and the Herrera Law Firm will help San Antonio join hundreds of other cities, counties and states sue drug companies that manufacture and distribute addictive opioids. Attorney Jorge Herrera says the lawsuit will argue that “opioids have had a devastating impact at the local level, costing taxpayers money, wasting resources and destroying families.
He’s confident they can win the case, especially on the heels of a decision by an Oklahoma District court judge who ruled against Johnson and Johnson and ordered the company to pay $572 million in damages to the state.
“Manufacturers and distributors of opioids need to be held accountable for the devastation they’ve caused on a national and local level,” Herrera said. “The Oklahoma verdict does just that, and we’re confident we can help the City of San Antonio recover the tax dollars and resources it has spent trying to combat the opioid epidemic caused by these irresponsible drug companies.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that from 1999-2017, nearly 400,000 people died from an overdose involving an opioid, including prescription and illicit opioids.
Meanwhile, a separate $1 billion lawsuit filed by Bexar County against pharmaceutical companies is expected to go to trial in October of 2020. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says from 2011 to 21016, there were 1,369 deaths caused by opioids in Bexar County, and more than 3,000 babies were born addicted to opioids because of their mother’s opioid use during pregnancy.
“Too many communities have been negatively affected by the opioid epidemic that’s sweeping our nation,” Herrera said. “Making opioid manufacturers and distributors answer for their wrongdoings through litigation will be a positive step toward providing relief to the people who have been directly impacted by the opioid crisis.”
HERE’S A COPY OF THE CITY COUNCIL RESOLUTION APPROVED APRIL 15