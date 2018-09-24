San Antonio to host 2021 NCAA Women’s Final Four

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio will be hosting the 2021 NCAA Women’s Final Four.

The NCAA announced the selection Monday afternoon.

The tournament will be hosted primarily in the Alamodome, with related events being held at the University of the Incarnate Word, University of Texas at San Antonio and San Antonio Sports.

“This is great news. San Antonio is a fan favorite, and our upgrades to the Alamodome are paying off in a big way. The dome will be even better in 2021 than it was the last two times we hosted the Women’s Final Four,” San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement. “Kudos to the San Antonio Local Organizing Committee. We have gained momentum as a host for premier basketball events. San Antonio is on a roll.”

The city previously hosted the 2002 and 2010 Women’s Final Four. San Antonio just hosted the Men’s Final Four in 2018 and is set to host that tournament again in 2025.