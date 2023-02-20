San Antonio to host XFL Championship in May

Photo: Don Morgan/KTSA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The XFL kicked off this weekend and while San Antonio’s team, The Brahmas, fell short in the opening matchup, San Antonio still came away a winner.

League officials, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson attended Sunday’s game at the Alamodome and before kickoff, Johnson along with his business partner Dany Garcia announced the Alamo City will host the XFL Championship game in May.

“San Antonio was always very high on the list. I started ny career here in San Antonio, back when I was wrestling. It helped shape me as a rookie. Just two months as a professional wrestler, I came right here to the Alamodome. And this is a tough place to come into. I have really fond memories.”

More than 24,000 attended Sunday’s game the saw the Brahmas fall to the St. Louis Battlehawks, 18-15.

The next home game for the Brahmas is Sunday, March 19.