San Antonio to receive $1 million federal boost to COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Katy Barber
Jun 22, 2021 @ 12:25pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today the City of San Antonio has been awarded more than $1 million to boost vaccination efforts.

“As we look to turn the corner on this deadly pandemic, it’s critical that we make vaccine distribution a priority to ensure we keep Texans safe and healthy,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud this announcement and will continue to do everything I can to make sure Texans in San Antonio have access to these lifesaving vaccines.”

The federal grant of $1,024,646.94 comes from FEMA as part of the Robert T. Stafford Act. The funds were allocated through a bipartisan bill that Cornyn voted in favor of in December that set aside $28.5 billion to boost vaccination efforts around the country.

 

 

 

