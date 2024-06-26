San Antonio to receive $8 million grant for Culebra Road improvements

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio is now the recipient of a federal planning grant for Culebra Road from Loop 410 to General McMullen Drive.

As a result, the city was awarded $8 million as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve safety and multimodal infrastructure along a five-mile segment of Culebra Road.

The money will move ahead the project’s planning study, preliminary engineering, environmental analysis, and final design. The goal of the project is to make the corridor safer for drivers, pedestrians, transit riders, and cyclists alike. Among the potential amenities are protected sidewalks, dedicated bike facilities, trees, and improved transit facilities, crosswalks, and intersections.

“Over the last decade, there have been more than 50 fatal crashes along Culebra Road, making it the most dangerous road in San Antonio,” Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro said.

On June 26, 2024, the U.S. Department of Transportation approved funding to 148 RAISE grant recipients from across the country valued at approximately $1.8 billion. The Culebra Road project was one of only four Texas projects selected.

The City’s Public Works Department will manage the project in coordination with the Transportation Department. The cost for pre-construction work is estimated to be $11 million, with the City providing $3 million in local matching funds. The local matching funds are allocated as part of an $18 million Culebra Road 2022 bond project.