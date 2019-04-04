San Antonio to study property tax appraisals

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio city council approved a contract Thursday to fund a study looking into how city properties are appraised for tax values.

“The saying goes that the only certainties in this world are death and taxes,” said Councilman Pelaez. “But that doesn’t mean paying your taxes has to be painful. The study I’ve requested and that was approved today seeks to compare appraisal districts across the state to ensure San Antonio residents aren’t shouldering more of the burden than necessary.”

The company, Economic & Planning Systems, Inc., will be collecting data from the Bexar County Appraisal District — which had initially planned to help fund the effort, but will instead just cooperate with the city on it — as well as interview local property representatives and analyze the way appraisal and protest data are collected.

The effort comes as some members of the council have pushed for a homestead tax exemption for city taxpayers.

“The comprehensive study and the gathering of the data, I believe will benefit property owners both residential and commercial alike,” San Antonio councilwoman Rebecca Viagran said in a statement. “I am pleased that we have moved forward to approve this contract comparing appraisal districts across the State.”