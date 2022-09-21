San Antonio top net relocation destination in Texas, Redfin says

Redfin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A lot of people are eyeing up homes in San Antonio in potential moves out of their current cities.

Redfin looked into users’ search data to see where people are looking for their next home compared to where they are now.

San Antonio had the 10th-highest net inflow — meaning people in other cities looking for houses in San Antonio — in the nation and the highest in Texas.

The top city where people are looking to move to San Antonio from was Austin. The top out-of-state city was Los Angeles.

About 40 percent of all home searches in San Antonio during July and August came from outside of the city. That was down slightly from the same time period las year.

The top destination cities in the nation (top origin):

Miami (New York) Sacramento (San Francisco) San Diego (Los Angeles) Las Vegas (Los Angeles) Tampa (Orlando) Phoenix (Los Angeles) Cape Coral, Florida (Chicago) North Port, Florida (Chicago) Portland, Maine (Boston) San Antonio (Austin)

With so many people looking to go somewhere else, here are the top origin cities — cities with the highest net outflow searches (top destination):

San Francisco (Sacramento) Los Angeles (San Diego) New York (Philadelphia) Washington (Salisbury, Maryland) Boston (Portland, Maine) Chicago (Los Angeles) Detroit (Cleveland) Seattle (Los Angeles) Minneapolis (Chicago) Denver (Chicago)

Overall, Redfin says the number of home sales are down 20 percent from a year ago.

However, the percentage of people searching for homes looking to relocate out of their current city is at its highest since at least 2017, according to Redfin’s data. The July-August stretch had 34 percent of people looking to move somewhere away from where they live now — up from 25 percent in the second quarter of 2019.