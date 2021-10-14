San Antonio tow truck driver shoots armed man while repossessing vehicle

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A tow truck driver opened fire on a man who confronted him while he was repossessing a car.
It happened at around 4 P.M. Tuesday on Fenfield Avenue.
The two truck driver was preparing to take the car when a man in his 20’s came out of the home and started arguing with the driver.
The man had a gun but so did the tow truck driver who opened fire, striking the man in the abdomen.
He’s recovering at Brooke Army Medical Center.
The tow truck driver, who is licensed to carry, told police he shot the man because he felt threatened.
No charges have been filed but that could change once officers finish their investigation.