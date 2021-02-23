San Antonio TV news anchor announces retirement
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Emmy award-winning TV news anchor Randy Beamer has announced his retirement effective next week. His final newscast on News 4 San Antonio will be Friday, March 5.
Beamer has been a journalist in San Antonio for more than 30 years and was always in demand as an emcee at numerous community events because of his personality and sense of humor.
He’s also a talented photojournalist. Beamer often shot and produced his own stories, covering major events, not only in his beloved San Antonio, but around the world, including Iraq, Guantanamo Bay and Honduras.
“What many people don’t know is how devoted he is as a father to four incredible children”, said Sinclair San Antonio News Director Mandi Mendoza on the News 4 website . “A lot of our team has looked up to Randy as a leader and proud dad of the newsroom.
The News 4 website states Beamer has won nine Emmy Awards and an Edward R. Murrow Award, among numerous other honors.
Sinclair San Antonio Vice President and General Manager Dean Radla thanked Randy for all he has done for the station and our community. “After 30 years, Randy’s credentials and achievements are numerous as are his fans!” said Sinclair San Antonio Vice President and General manager Dean Radla. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Randy for a significant portion of his career and I’ll forever be grateful to him for being such a terrific ambassador for News 4 and Sinclair San Antonio.”
