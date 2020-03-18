      Weather Alert

San Antonio TV weather forecaster quarantined after son’s friend tests positive for COVID-19

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 18, 2020 @ 8:04am
KSAT 12 TV personality Mike Osterhage at SA Live studio-Oct. 23, 2029-KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – If you watch KSAT-TV’s “Good Morning San Antonio,” you’ve noticed that forecaster Mike Osterhage has been missing for a couple of days.

Wednesday morning via SKYPE,  the popular TV personality informed viewers that he and his family are under quarantine.

His son and a group of friends spent time together last week during Spring Break and one of them has tested positive for COVID-19.  Osterhage was informed about his son’s friend Monday night and the family has decided to self-quarantine at home as a precaution.

He told his co-hosts, Leslie Mouton and Mark Austin, that no one in his family has symptoms of coronavirus, but the quarantine is a precaution.

Osterhage, who also co-hosts “SA Live” at 1 pm on weekdays, thanked friends and coworkers who have offered to buy groceries and other necessities for them as they are unable to leave their home.

