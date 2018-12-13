San Antonio tweaks business tax incentive guidelines

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio city council approved updates to the city’s 2019-2020 Tax Abatement Guidelines, which determines which businesses get financial incentives from the city government.

The updates were done as part of a biennial review required by state law.

The city says the policies are used to reward direct investment and expand business within San Antonio.

The city council has the power to abate property taxes for businesses that plan to create jobs in target industries. Businesses that qualify are those that also make significant capital investments and help advance the city’s policy initiatives — like sustainability and meeting small-, minority-, women-, and veteran-owned business enterprise contracting goals.

“The City of San Antonio is committed to creating equitable opportunities for residents in every part of our city,” said San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg. “These policy guidelines are a commitment to our values of inclusiveness, progress, and the creation of pathways to good jobs through workforce development.”

“San Antonio continues to be a dynamic economy. The new tax abatement guidelines add value for residents, through expanded workforce development. This system provides people with immediate job opportunities while preparing them with the skills to perform the jobs of tomorrow,” said San Antonio city manager Sheryl Sculley.

The new guidelines take effect January 1, 2019.