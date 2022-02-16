      Weather Alert

San Antonio Uber passengers are #1 nationwide

Katy Barber
Feb 16, 2022 @ 4:05pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonians are the highest-rated Uber passengers in the country.

San Antonio tops the list followed by St. Louis, Nashville, Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Sacramento, Tampa Bay, Charlotte, Las Vegas and Portland.

Uber also released top 10 cities with the lowest-rated passengers with New York City taking home the prize followed by Seattle, Washington D.C., Boston, Minneapolis – St. Paul, San Fransisco, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Chicago.

The national breakdown of which cities are home to the app’s best passengers was released alongside an Uber Privacy Center update that shows users what their average rider rating is.

