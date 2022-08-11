San Antonio unveils proposed city budget for FY 2023

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A proposed city budget for the City of San Antonio is on the table after City Manager Erik Walsh gave it to the Mayor and Council on Thursday.
The FY 2023 Proposed total City Budget is $3.4 billion, and the General Fund Budget is $1.5 billion.
The Proposed Budget puts a focus on San Antonio’s economic recovery by giving money back to taxpayers through $95 million in property tax relief and $50 million in credits to CPS Energy ratepayers.
San Antonio is also prioritizing the retention and recruitment of city employees.
“The budget proposes to put money back in the pockets of our residents and invests in the retention and recruitment of our City employees who are essential in providing City services,” said City Manager Erik Walsh. “The proposed budget reflects both City Council and community priorities, and the City’s commitment to make San Antonio more resilient and vibrant. I look forward to talking with our residents about the proposed budget at our upcoming town hall meetings.”
The Mayor and the City Council had identified San Antonio residents as another priority during the FY 2023 Budget Goal Setting Session in April.
“Considering the harsh realities of record high energy bills and inflation as we emerge from a global pandemic, the proposed FY 2023 budget illustrates the responsible fiscal stewardship provided by City Manager Erik Walsh and his team,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “I welcome the opportunity to deliver tax relief and return $50 million in CPS Energy revenue to the public.”
In June, the Mayor and City Council approved additional property tax relief of $22.5 million for a total of $95 million by increasing the City’s Homestead Exemption from 0.1% to 10%, the City’s Over-65 Exemption from $65,000 to $85,000, and the City’s Disabled Person Exemption from $12,500 to $85,000.
The City is proposing a reduction of the City’s property tax rate of 1.6 cents from 55.827 to 54.161 cents per $100 in value.
Of the $50 million for all CPS Energy energy customers, around $5 million dollars of that total will go toward low-income residents, while the remaining $45 million will be fairly distributed in the same way the money was collected based on each customers’ energy usage during the month of July.
Law enforcement is not being left out of the FY 2023 Proposed Total City Budget. The plan is to add 78 new police officer positions and $5.1 million in new funding.