San Antonio urging patience, planning during Fiesta

These small musical guitars were on public display at a Mexican style city market in San Antonio, Texas. These guitars are called Mexican vihuelas and usually have five strings.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you plan on being one of the thousands of people heading to downtown for Fiesta, the City of San Antonio wants to offer some tips that will make the trip as easy as possible.

You are urged to plan ahead and arrive early to all events to avoid delays related to traffic, street closures and parking. A list of street closures can be found by clicking here.

As opposed to driving to downtown for Fiesta, you are also urged to consider public transportation, ride-share options, or walking to your destination.

The City of San Antonio is also reminding you to celebrate responsibly and plan a sober ride home. VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Park & Ride will be available from multiple locations for many Fiesta events, including the Fiesta parades, NIOSA, and the King William Fair. A full schedule and locations can be found on VIA’s website.

Parade Street Closures

Streets will close early for the Fiesta Battle of Flowers Parade on Friday, April 26 (streets close at 8 a.m. and reopen by 3 p.m.), and for the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on Saturday, April 27 (streets close at 4 p.m. and reopen by 1 a.m.).

Parking

The City of San Antonio offers convenient and affordable downtown parking at its parking facilities. If you plan on driving, you can visit the City’s SAPark website for parking options. The St. Mary’s Garage (205 E. Travis St.) and the City Tower Garage (117 W. Commerce St.) are located just steps from the River Walk, Houston Street, and Main Plaza.

Note that parking event rates will apply, and parking is subject to availability. The Downtown Tuesday free parking program will be temporarily suspended on Tuesday, April 23 during Fiesta.

You can get a look at Fiesta’s calendar of events by clicking here.