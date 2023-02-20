San Antonio visionary Red McCombs passes away at 95

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 19: Red McCombs speaks onstage during Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVII at JW Marriot Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 19, 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Moore/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One of San Antonio’s most influential business magnates has passed away at the age of 95 while surrounded by family.

The family of Red McCombs announced his passing on Sunday.

McCombs was critical in bringing the Spurs to San Antonio, and went so far as to own the team on two different occasions. McCombs also owned the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings and the NBA’s Denver Nuggets over the course of his career in high-profile business.

But McCombs was invovled in more than just ownership of professional sports teams. He was instrumental in the creation of Clear Channel, which is known today as San Antonio-based iHeartMedia. In his early days of business after attending University of Texas, McCombs showed skill and interest in selling cars, which paved the way for numerous entrepreneurial efforts over the course of his life.

Numerous auto dealerships throughout San Antonio still bear McCombs’ name.

He was born Billy Joe McCombs on October 19, 1927 in Spur, Texas.

Red’s wife, Charline, passed away in 2019.