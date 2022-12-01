San Antonio votes in temporary replacement for Clayton Perry

San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown skyline.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A familiar face will be filling in for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry during his hiatus following a hit and run crash he was involved in.

San Antonio City Council voted unanimously, 10-0, while appointing former Councilman Mike Gallagher to the same position he held from January 2014 to June 2017.

Gallagher will fill the role until Perry either returns or the term expires early next June.

Perry is taking time off after he admitted to being involved the crash on November 6 that left another car damaged. San Antonio police later found Perry in his backyard having difficulty sitting up and responding to questions. Perry has since been charged with DWI.

Gallagher is a retired U. S. Air Force officer and he says he will be in communication with Perry regarding the transition.