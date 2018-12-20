San Antonio Wal-Mart stores announce nearly 7 million dollars in donations in 2018

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation has a mission.

It’s to use their strengths to make a difference in the community and several San Antonio charities and non-profits have benefited from that.

Wal-Mart’s Anne Hatfield tells us they have donated a total of $6,958,949 in cash and in-kind contributions to non-profit organizations in the San Antonio area.

“Each store in the area has a discretionary budget to donate to non-profits that they feel committed to.”

Area food banks are the biggest beneficiaries with 3.7 million pounds of food brought in from Wal-Mart. That’s the equivalent of 3 million meals.

Walmart Vice President and Regional General Manager, Uli Correa says “We believe that through these partnerships, we are making a difference in people’s lives and we are honored to give back and help secure meals to those who need it the most.”