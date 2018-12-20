San Antonio Wal-Mart stores announce nearly 7 million dollars in donations in 2018
By Don Morgan
|
Dec 20, 2018 @ 12:49 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation has a mission.

It’s to use their strengths to make a difference in the community and several San Antonio charities and non-profits have benefited from that.

Wal-Mart’s Anne Hatfield tells us they have donated a total of $6,958,949 in cash and in-kind contributions to non-profit organizations in the San Antonio area.

“Each store in the area has a discretionary budget to donate to non-profits that they feel committed to.”

Area food banks are the biggest beneficiaries with 3.7 million pounds of food brought in from Wal-Mart. That’s the equivalent of 3 million meals.

Walmart Vice President and Regional General Manager, Uli Correa says “We believe that through these partnerships, we are making a difference in people’s lives and we are honored to give back and help secure meals to those who need it the most.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Teen caught with gun, ammo at Kirby middle school Homeowner shoots burglary suspect Fitch downgrades San Antonio’s credit rating, blames referendum vote Update: DPS says 30 to 40 vehicles crashed on Interstate 37 in Atascosa County Three wanted in Bexar Co. Dollar General robbery San Antonio porch pirates arrested for stealing a high end guitar
Comments